Capricorn: Regular exercise will help you keep your weight under control. Some of you may need to spend money on matters related to land or property today. An invitation to an award ceremony honoring your child will fill you with immense pride and happiness, as they live up to your expectations. You may feel the absence of true love in your life today, but don’t lose heart—time has a way of healing and transforming everything, including your romantic life. Others might seek more of your time and attention; before committing, ensure that your own work doesn’t suffer and that no one takes undue advantage of your kindness. Exciting invitations and even a surprise gift may brighten your day. Your spouse could momentarily be influenced by others, leading to a disagreement, but your patience and affection will restore peace and harmony. Remedy: For financial stability and prosperity, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.