Capricorn: You'll finally find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses that have been weighing on you. Now is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes that will help keep them at bay for good. For success today, rely on the advice of innovative and experienced individuals when making financial decisions. Rituals will take place at home, and your soulmate will have you on their mind all day. Although the Moon's position suggests you'll have plenty of free time, you may struggle to use it as you'd like. You and your spouse are likely to share a deep, emotional conversation today, where much is communicated through your eyes. To find peace of mind, consider visiting a park, riverfront, or temple. Remedy: Reading the Durga Saptashati will bring happiness and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.