Capricorn: An enjoyable evening with friends awaits, but be mindful—overeating could leave you feeling uneasy the next morning. Financial gains are likely today with support and guidance from your siblings, so don’t hesitate to seek their advice. At home, your children may present an exaggerated issue—take time to understand the full picture before reacting. Your romantic relationship might face some disapproval, so handle matters with care and clarity. This is also a favorable time to express your thoughts and immerse yourself in creative pursuits. You’ll have some free time today to socialize and engage in activities you truly enjoy. Keep the spark alive in your marriage with thoughtful gestures—regular surprises, no matter how small, help your partner feel cherished and valued. Remedy: To maintain a healthier lifestyle, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6.15 pm.