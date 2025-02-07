Capricorn: Shake off the gloom that’s holding you back and slowing your progress. A visit to close relatives may unexpectedly strain your finances, so plan wisely. Your daughter's illness might dampen your spirits, but your love and care will uplift her as she recovers. Love has a remarkable healing power—never underestimate its effect. Be cautious in matters of the heart today, as falling in love could lead to complications. If you're spending excessive time with friends, reconsider—this habit may bring challenges in the future. Keep the spark alive in your relationship by surprising your partner regularly; feeling unappreciated can create distance. Seeing your boss's name flash on your phone over the weekend isn’t exactly ideal—but be prepared, as it might happen today. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to attract financial success.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.