Capricorn: Embrace life with a generous and open heart. Complaining about your circumstances only dims the light of your spirit. It’s the mindset of lack that steals the joy of living and clouds the possibility of a fulfilled life. Businesspersons dealing with international clients are likely to see financial gains today. You may find yourself in the spotlight, receiving the attention you’ve long desired. With many opportunities before you, the challenge may lie in choosing which ones to pursue. Share small acts of kindness and love—they hold the power to make this day truly meaningful. To find peace and clarity, consider spending some quiet time at a temple, gurudwara, or any sacred place, far from noise and conflict. If you believe marriage is all about compromise, today might show you its deeper beauty—it could feel like one of the best things that’s ever happened to you. A chance meeting with an old friend may remind you just how quickly time flies when hearts connect. Remedy: For good health and spiritual well-being, offer milk to a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the moist soil from its roots on your forehead. This simple act can bring auspicious energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.