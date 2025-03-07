Capricorn: Holding onto negative feelings toward others will only create mental stress. Let go of such thoughts, as they drain your energy and reduce your efficiency. Financially, speculation may bring in some profits. However, you might have concerns about an infant’s health, so stay attentive. Be mindful of your words with your partner—today may not be the best time for overly sentimental expressions. This is a great day to test out new ideas. However, if you allow others to influence you more than your spouse, it could lead to friction in your relationship. Engaging in activities like singing and dancing can help you release stress and recharge after a long week. Remedy: Encourage family members to practice yoga and meditation together to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.