Capricorn: Avoid letting unwanted thoughts fill your mind—stay calm and tension-free to strengthen your mental resilience. Be cautious with investments; it’s best to avoid joint ventures or uncertain financial schemes right now. Sharing your goals with supportive elders can open doors to valuable guidance. You may feel a spark today when meeting someone special, bringing joy and excitement. Some may see progress in business or academics. Today, you won’t be concerned with others’ opinions, preferring solitude to unwind. For those in relationships, you’ll experience the deeper, genuine aspects of love beyond physical attraction. Remedy: For good health, consider wearing gold or a yellow thread in any form.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.