Capricorn: It’s time to confront and overcome your fears. Remember, fear drains your physical energy and can even shorten your life. You'll make good money today, but be mindful not to let it slip away. News of your sister’s upcoming marriage will bring you joy, though you might feel a tinge of sadness at the thought of her leaving. Focus on enjoying the present without worrying about the future. If you unintentionally hurt your partner with something you said, acknowledge your mistake and make amends before it leads to conflict. Avoid signing any business or legal documents without carefully reviewing the details. Your sense of humor will continue to be one of your greatest strengths. And remember, hugs have amazing health benefits—you’ll get plenty of them from your spouse today. Remedy: For success in your professional life, offer eight pieces of coal to flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.