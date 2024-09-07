Capricorn: Your health can thrive by spreading happiness to others. Investing in antiques and jewelry will bring you gains and prosperity. Unfortunately, your friends might disappoint you when you need them most. You may need to let go of your beloved as you face certain realities. To truly enjoy life, make time to connect with your friends. Isolation and disconnection from society won't help you when you need support. If you allow others more control over you than your partner, it could lead to tension in your relationship. The bright morning sun will rejuvenate you both inside and out today. Remedy: For peace and happiness in your family, make sure to respect and love your mother.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.