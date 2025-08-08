Capricorn: Your chances of recovering from a physical ailment are high today, giving you the energy to participate in sports or other physical activities. Financial dealings will keep you engaged, and by the end of the day, you’ll find yourself with a healthy amount saved. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends—you’ll be surrounded by cheer and encouragement. Your beloved will be in a romantic mood, adding warmth to the day. Travel may not yield instant results but will create a strong foundation for future gains. Your spouse will be brimming with love and enthusiasm, making it the perfect day to enjoy a good movie together in a luxurious multiplex. Remedy: Regularly consuming Tulsi leaves will be highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.