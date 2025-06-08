Capricorn: Elders should channel their extra energy into constructive activities to enjoy meaningful rewards. You have the potential to earn well—with the right support and, more importantly, belief in yourself. Some household cleaning or organizing needs immediate attention, so don’t put it off any longer. Today, you’ll feel deeply connected with your partner—your hearts will beat in perfect harmony, a beautiful sign of love blossoming. Your energy and insight will empower you to explore new ways to boost your income. While you’re often caught up in fulfilling family responsibilities, today offers a chance to focus on yourself. Take a well-deserved break and consider exploring a new hobby or interest that excites you. However, minor disagreements with your spouse could escalate if left unchecked, potentially affecting your relationship over time. Stay calm and avoid letting small issues create lasting distance. Also, be cautious about trusting others’ opinions without careful thought. Remedy: Applying a tilak of white sandalwood can help promote good health and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.