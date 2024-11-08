Capricorn: If you’ve been working overtime lately and feeling low on energy, avoid putting yourself through unnecessary stress and dilemmas today. Visiting close relatives could unexpectedly add to your financial burdens. Be mindful of stubborn behavior, as it might offend family members and close friends. Use good judgment in your love life today. It's time to tackle pending issues—start with a positive mindset and take the first step forward. Avoid taking your partner for granted, as this could lead to an argument. Expect a potential increase in wealth today, possibly from a past investment paying off. Remedy: Boost your financial prospects by always wearing clean, freshly washed clothes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.