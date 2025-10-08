Capricorn: Go for a long walk today to take care of your health. Avoid lending money without careful consideration, as it could lead to problems later. Relatives will be ready to support you if needed. Your soulmate will be thinking about you throughout the day. Some of your past work at the office may receive recognition, and your performance could even put you in line for a promotion. Businesspersons can seek valuable advice from experienced people to grow their ventures. You might watch a movie in your free time, but it may not meet your expectations. In love, intimate moments with your partner will be especially meaningful, strengthening your emotional bond. Remedy: Strengthen your financial life by showing respect and honor to your sister, daughter, and aunts (both maternal and paternal).

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 noon to 1 pm.