Capricorn: Maintaining your mental health is crucial for spiritual well-being, as the mind is the gateway through which all experiences, whether positive or negative, pass. It helps solve life's problems and provides clarity. Be cautious with investments based on others' advice today, as financial losses are possible. Your witty nature will lift the mood around you, and your beloved will go out of their way to keep you happy. You might struggle to convince partners to follow your plans. However, you'll have some free time today, which you can use for meditation to maintain mental peace. Your life partner will make significant efforts to ensure your happiness today. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish to boost your income.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.