Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day holds immense spiritual and cultural importance as it commemorates the emergence of Goddess Lakshmi from the ocean during the legendary Samudra Manthan (churning of the Milky Sea).

On this auspicious day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, the deities of wealth and prosperity. However, Lakshmi Puja performed on Amavasya, two days after Dhanteras, is traditionally considered more significant.

Dhanteras 2025 Date and Puja Timing

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 6:55 PM to 7:49 PM

Duration: 54 minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 5:21 PM to 7:49 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:55 PM to 8:54 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:18 PM on October 18, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 1:51 PM on October 19, 2025

The most auspicious time for performing Dhanteras Puja is during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for about two hours and 24 minutes.

Yama Deepam Ritual

The day is also observed as Dhanwantari Trayodashi or Dhanvantari Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician and the God of Ayurveda.

Another important ritual on this day is Yama Deepam, when a lamp is lit outside the home in the evening to honor Lord Yama, the God of death. It is believed that lighting the Yama Deep wards off untimely death and ensures the well-being of family members.