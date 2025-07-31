Gemini: Taking quick and decisive steps will boost your confidence today. To succeed, be open to changing your ideas with time. This will help expand your perspective, enhance your personality, and sharpen your thinking. To maintain financial stability and a smooth lifestyle, be extra cautious with your money matters today. You may feel worried about your parents’ health — keep a close watch. Romantic chances may come your way, but they might not last long. A surprising revelation about your boss’s behaviour will help you understand them better — and it may actually make you feel relieved. Consider a few changes to improve your appearance — it could boost your confidence and attract new connections. After going through a rough patch in your married life, you’ll finally experience peace and happiness today. Remedy: Prepare a dessert made of milk, rice, and sugar. Eat it in the moonlight after moonrise to help restore harmony and joy in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.