Gemini: Work pressure and household disagreements may cause some stress today. If an investment opportunity catches your eye, take the time to research it thoroughly and seek expert advice before making any decisions. You'll have quality moments with family and friends. Your love life looks fantastic—keep the romance alive. While you may want to spend time with your family in the evening, a disagreement with someone close could dampen your mood. However, your spouse will make the day truly special with their love and affection. Businesspeople should consider reviving stalled projects for better prospects. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.