Gemini: It's time to overcome your fears, as they not only drain your energy but also impact your well-being. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you have lent money to someone, you may get it back today. Your patience might run low, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting those around you. Your love life will be filled with joy, and making small changes to your appearance could boost your confidence and attract attention. Though disagreements may arise in your relationship, don’t give up too easily. Be careful not to speak harshly to a family member out of frustration. Remedy: Wrap two fistfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor. This will help bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.