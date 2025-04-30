Gemini: Get plenty of rest today to recharge your energy. One of your parents may talk to you about the importance of saving money—listen carefully, or it might lead to problems in the future. Support from friends and family will lift your spirits. Love is meant to be felt deeply and shared with your partner. A long-pending project might face further delays. If you had travel plans, they could get postponed due to sudden changes in your schedule. Married life will feel especially joyful today. Remedy: For better career growth, offer water to the Sun God in a copper vessel with jaggery, wheat, red vermilion, and a red flower.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.