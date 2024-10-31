Gemini: Start practicing meditation and yoga to improve both your physical health and mental resilience. Due to past spending, you might face some financial challenges today, leaving you in need of funds without an easy solution. In your free time, try to enjoy the company of children—even if it requires a bit of extra effort. Today, the strength of love will give you a special reason to feel grateful. At work, deserving employees could receive promotions or financial rewards. You’ll also get a chance to make the most of your hidden talents today. Although men and women may seem worlds apart, today is a day when love bridges that gap beautifully. Remedy: Show kindness and support to those who are differently-abled, as it can bring great financial blessings.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.