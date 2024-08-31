Gemini: Avoid raising your voice for the sake of your health. A boost in your finances is on the horizon. Your charm and personality will likely attract new friends. Romantic memories will fill your day. Older individuals of this zodiac sign might consider reconnecting with old friends in their free time. Your marriage will feel more wonderful today than ever before. With extra free time, you might find negative thoughts creeping in, so try to counter them by reading positive books, watching an entertaining movie, or spending time with friends. Remedy: If you feel drained of energy, consider getting a marble idol of your deity and worshipping it.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.