Gemini: Holding on to hatred can be harmful—it weakens your ability to tolerate and think clearly, and may even damage important relationships permanently. Today, you'll realize that your money works best for you when you control unnecessary spending. Your partner will be supportive and caring. There's also a chance you might fall in love at first sight. It’s a positive day overall, especially for making progress at work—make the most of it. If you're married and have kids, they might express disappointment about not getting enough of your time. But if you’ve been missing affection from your spouse, today is likely to bring warmth and love. Remedy: To improve your health, throw an impure or faulty coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.