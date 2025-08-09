Gemini: Success from past ventures will boost your confidence today. At a social gathering, you may meet someone who offers valuable advice to strengthen your financial prospects. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell—it will mean a lot to them. A prolonged phase of loneliness may finally come to an end, as you seem poised to meet your soulmate. While it’s fine to converse with acquaintances, avoid sharing your deepest secrets without knowing their true intentions, as it could waste both your time and trust. Your parents might bless your spouse with something truly special today, adding harmony and joy to your married life. You may also spend time on personal grooming, as enhancing your appearance can help you project a more confident and refined version of yourself. Remedy: Distribute milk and mishri (sugar crystals) to five young girls to bring greater happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Bright Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.