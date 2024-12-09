Gemini: Don’t rely on fate; take charge of your health as fortune favours the proactive, not the idle. It's the perfect time to control your weight and restart your exercise routine to restore your well-being. Financial worries may ease as your parents offer their support. Dedicate quality time to your family to show you care and avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected. Embrace the purity of love and cherish its simplicity. This is an excellent day for negotiating with new clients. You may feel the urge to spend time alone rather than socializing. Your free hours could be well spent tidying up your home. Later, you’ll relive sweet, romantic memories with your spouse. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” for blessings and positivity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Around 2 pm.