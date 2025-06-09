Gemini: Avoid eating uncovered or unhygienic food today, as it may lead to illness. Be mindful of your spending—don’t go overboard on entertainment or cosmetic purchases. Family matters could be tense. Ignoring your responsibilities at home may upset your loved ones, so try to be more attentive. On the brighter side, you may experience a deep and genuine connection in your love life. At work, use your influence and skills to boost your career. Success is within reach if you give your best effort and stay focused. You may spend some relaxing time with a friend today, but it’s best to avoid alcohol—it will only waste your time and energy. Expect a sweet and thoughtful gesture from your spouse that will make your day extra special. Remedy: To maintain good health, stop consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.