Gemini: Focus your energy on self-improvement to become a better version of yourself. An improvement in your finances will help you clear old bills and dues. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring peace, happiness, and harmony at home. Avoid the habit of falling in love too easily—it’s time for more stability in relationships. Helping others today will earn you respect. If you let others influence your decisions more than your partner, it may lead to conflict in your relationship. Also, spending too much time on social media can affect both your time and your health. Remedy: Keep a copper idol of your family deity in your prayer space and worship it daily to strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1:30 pm.