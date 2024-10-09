Gemini: Today is an ideal day to restart efforts to improve your health. You might meet someone at a gathering who offers valuable financial advice. Expect some unexpected gifts or presents from friends and relatives. Your connection with your partner feels deeper than ever, where physical presence doesn’t matter—it's all about the bond you share. It's also a good day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Take some time to reflect on your shortcomings today, as this self-evaluation can lead to positive changes in your personality. Your spouse’s warmth will make you feel like royalty today. Remedy: Boost your health by sharing food with those in need or with physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.