Gemini: Avoid overeating and make regular visits to a health club to stay fit. Financial constraints may temporarily stall some important work. Try to focus on new opportunities and seek support from your close friends. Your sincere and unconditional love has a special charm and creative energy. Female colleagues will be supportive and help you complete pending tasks. Students should avoid procrastination and finish their work during free time, as it will benefit them later. Married life will be filled with joy, fun, and happiness today. Remedy: Recite the Ganesh Chalisa and sing devotional hymns to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.