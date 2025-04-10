Gemini: Avoid oily and spicy food for better health. Your financial condition is likely to improve. If you had lent money to someone, there's a good chance you’ll get it back today. Tensions at home may upset you. Try planting a sapling today—it will bring a sense of peace. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll feel energetic at work and might finish all your tasks ahead of time. You’ll enjoy spending your free time outdoors, walking under the clear sky and breathing fresh air. Staying mentally calm will help you throughout the day. However, your spouse may not meet your expectations today, which could affect your mood. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony at home, sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) around the house.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.