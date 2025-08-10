Gemini: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you cheerful and relaxed today. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it will work in your favor. Plan something special for your children, but keep it realistic so it can be executed successfully. Such thoughtful gestures will be remembered by future generations. A visit to a picnic spot can add spark to your love life. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn the latest technologies and skills. You’ll have some free time today, which can be well spent on meditation, bringing you mental peace. You may also feel deeply connected to your spouse, realizing the true meaning of the vows you exchanged—your partner is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: Plant fruit-bearing trees at home to bring harmony and positivity to family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.