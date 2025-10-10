Gemini: Focus on both mental and physical well-being for true growth. Expenses on household essentials might strain your budget, but these investments will prevent future hassles. Your charm will help you connect with new friends. Now isn’t ideal for revealing personal secrets to a loved one. Work errands could eat into your evening, and your partner may unintentionally upset you; communication is key. An interesting encounter during travel could captivate your attention.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.