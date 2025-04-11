Gemini: Start your day with yoga and meditation—it will help you stay energetic and focused throughout the day. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is a good idea today, especially for long-term benefits. You’ll make some positive changes in your home environment. Love life will be filled with good vibes. Try to finish your work on time, as someone at home is eagerly waiting for you. A little effort from your side can make this one of the best days in your married life. At some point today, you might feel like distancing yourself from the material world and turning towards spirituality. Remedy: Donate sweet rice, porridge, red fruits, and wheat at a monastery or convent for the blind. This will help reduce stress related to work.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.