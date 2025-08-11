Gemini: Your polite nature will earn appreciation, with many people praising you openly. Financial improvement is assured. Your partner will be supportive and helpful. However, you may face some emotional ups and downs. Your senior is likely to be impressed by the quality of your work today. While your family may share several problems with you, you might remain absorbed in your own world, choosing to spend your free time doing something you enjoy. Your spouse could be busy with friends today, which might leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to strengthen your love relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.