Gemini: Taking swift action will inspire you and keep you motivated. To achieve success, adapt your ideas to changing times. This will expand your perspective, enhance your personality, and enrich your mind. However, past spending habits may catch up with you, leaving you in urgent need of money without immediate solutions. Family-oriented entertainment will bring joy and togetherness. Be mindful, as personal relationships may be sensitive and require care. Some of your best opportunities could arise through new connections. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. However, financial strain might cause tension in your relationship with your spouse, so handle expenses wisely. Remedy: Using green-coloured vehicles can help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.