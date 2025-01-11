Gemini: Your rude behavior could upset your wife, so it’s essential to understand that disrespect and taking someone for granted can seriously harm a relationship. Today, you are likely to have a substantial amount of money, bringing you peace of mind. An invitation to your child’s award ceremony will fill you with pride and joy as they meet your expectations, making a cherished dream come true. Love and romance may brighten your day. However, stay vigilant with your belongings to avoid potential loss or theft. This day has the potential to be one of the most memorable in your married life. Your evening could also turn lively as you enjoy a wonderful time with friends—just remember to practice moderation. Remedy: Incorporate more green grams into your diet for improved health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.