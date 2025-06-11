Gemini: Avoid drinking alcohol today, as it could disturb your sleep and prevent you from getting proper rest. If you run a business with close friends or relatives, be extra cautious—there is a risk of financial loss. A strong understanding with your spouse will bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your home. Try to keep your emotions in check, as getting too carried away could put your relationship at risk. Travel may help you expand your business network. You might also enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen your bond with them. Today, you’ll find quality time to spend with your spouse, but be mindful of your health—it may take a hit. Remedy: Offer green chillies to a parrot to bring positivity and good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.