Gemini: Engaging in a sport or physical activity today will do wonders for your fitness and energy. Financially, you're on solid ground—thanks to favorable planetary alignments, multiple opportunities to earn may come your way. Make it a point to spend quality time with your family. Show them you care and avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected. Even small gestures of affection can go a long way. You might find yourself needing to let go of certain romantic expectations as reality sets in. An unexpected journey could arise, potentially disrupting your plans to enjoy time at home. Family dynamics may place some strain on your marriage today, but with mutual understanding and patience, you and your partner will navigate it wisely. If attending a celebration like a wedding, be cautious—avoiding alcohol will be important for your well-being. Remedy: Keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to enhance harmony and love in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.