Gemini: Your friends will be supportive today and help lift your spirits. Instead of spending the day doing nothing, get involved in something productive that can boost your income. Surprisingly, your friends may offer more help than you expect. However, be mindful of your words—harsh or careless speech could disturb your relationship with your partner. Work-related stress may occupy your mind, leaving little room for quality time with family and friends. An unexpected visit from a distant relative could also take up much of your day. Stress caused by your spouse might affect your health, so try to stay calm and composed. Remedy: Chant Om Bhram Brihaspataye Namaha 11 times to bring peace and positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.