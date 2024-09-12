Gemini: Take some time to unwind by spending it with close friends. Those working in the dairy industry are likely to see financial gains today. An unexpected message from a distant relative will bring excitement to your family. You've probably heard that love knows no limits, but today you will truly feel it. It will be a busy and social day, with people turning to you for advice and readily agreeing with your views. If you get some free time, try reading a book, though family members may cause frequent interruptions. Love after marriage may seem challenging, but today you’ll experience it in full. Remedy: For good health, donate stationery items like pens, notebooks, and pencils to underprivileged students.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.