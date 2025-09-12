Gemini: Today, you will be filled with boundless energy and enthusiasm, making the most of every opportunity that comes your way. An old friend may approach you for financial help, but lending money could put some strain on your own finances, so be cautious. Your cheerful and pleasant nature will light up family life, and your genuine smile will win hearts wherever you go. You carry warmth like a fragrant flower, making it easy for others to connect with you. Your deep love will hold special value for your partner, and together you may share a truly soulful and romantic conversation. Elders of this zodiac sign may enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Volunteering or helping someone in need will uplift your spirit and give you a refreshing boost of energy. Remedy: Strengthen your financial life by donating pure cotton clothes and namkeens to the economically weaker sections of society.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.