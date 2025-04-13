Gemini: Avoid criticizing others today, as it could negatively impact your health. People who have been spending money carelessly may face a sudden financial need, making them realise how tough it is to earn and save. Elderly family members might place some unreasonable demands.

Focus on spreading joy and letting go of past grudges—you’ll find greater meaning in life through kindness and forgiveness. You may witness progress in your professional life today. In your free time, you'll finally get a chance to do things you had planned for earlier but couldn’t get around to. Your married life looks especially joyful and fulfilling today. Remedy: Tie black and white threads around both toes to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 p.m.