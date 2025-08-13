Gemini: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you stay relaxed today. Your wise approach to money will pay off, as the savings you make now could help you overcome future challenges. An old friend may drop by in the evening, bringing back warm, nostalgic memories. You’ll feel deeply touched by the soulful love of your partner. Work matters will go in your favour, but to make the most of the day, remember to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule. Love after marriage may seem rare, but you’ll experience it beautifully throughout the day. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva to enhance success in your work or business.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.