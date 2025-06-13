Gemini: Your charming personality will draw attention wherever you go. Financially, today will be better than usual, with a good flow of income. Your home environment will be calm and loving. You’ll be in the spotlight and may attract admirers from the opposite sex. However, the day could bring a mix of pleasant and unsettling moments, which might leave you feeling mentally drained. Expect a positive and intimate shift in your married life. Still, lingering worries could keep you from fully enjoying the day. Remedy: To avoid oversleeping, consider placing silver spikes on the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.