Gemini: Elderly people should take extra care of their health. You may face some financial challenges today—be cautious as you might overspend or misplace your wallet, leading to losses due to carelessness. On the family front, things will go smoothly, and you’ll receive full support for your plans. Today, love will blur the lines between dreams and reality. Whatever you do, you will be in control. Avoid engaging in gossip, as it will waste your time. You’ll also experience the joy of being with your soulmate today—yes, your spouse is the one. Remedy: Chant Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namha 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.