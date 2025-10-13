Gemini: Avoid unnecessary arguments as they yield nothing positive. Past extravagance may make it tough to balance finances. Improving communication brings happiness at home. Passionate dreams might come true today. Creative professionals may receive major recognition. Be cautious of habits that waste your time. A special surprise from your partner will add joy to your day.

Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, red lentils, and vermillion in bathwater.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.