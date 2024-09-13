Gemini: Your persistent positive thinking will pay off, as you are likely to succeed in your efforts today. Small business owners may receive valuable advice from close ones, leading to financial benefits. It will be a joyful day, with your spouse making an extra effort to bring happiness. A good day for romance, and you might also guide your children on effective time management. After a long while, you’ll have plenty of quality time to spend with your life partner. Though you may have a lot of free time today, avoid daydreaming—focus on productive activities that will set a strong foundation for the upcoming week. Remedy: Contribute your heart, mind, and effort towards an auspicious task to feel fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am and 12:15 pm.