Gemini: You may feel nervous about socializing today, but boosting your self-confidence can help you overcome this fear. Avoid people who ask for small, temporary loans—they’re better ignored. Children should focus more on their studies and start planning for their future. Your romantic dreams might actually turn into reality today, so stay open to surprises. At work, things will move faster with full support from your colleagues and seniors. If you manage to get some free time despite a busy schedule, use it wisely—it can help shape a better future for you. And after quite a while, your spouse may surprise you with a warm and affectionate hug. Remedy: For better financial growth, feed and show affection to a brown or reddish-brown dog.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.