Gemini: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to all experiences, both good and bad, and plays a key role in solving life’s challenges by providing clarity and wisdom. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. Treat children with patience and kindness, as harsh behaviour may only create distance between you. Romantic feelings will be mutual today, making it a wonderful day overall. You’ll not only spend quality time with others but also find moments for yourself. Though men and women may be different, today is a day of harmony and deep connection. However, spending excessive time with office friends could upset your family, so try to strike a balance. Remedy: Mix black sesame seeds and mustard grains in your bathing water to bring happiness and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.20 p.m to 7.20 p.m.