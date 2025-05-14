Gemini: Today is a great day to restart your journey towards better health. If you’re thinking of investing, go for safe and traditional options—they could bring you good returns. A letter or message may arrive with joyful news for the whole family. You might be amazed by the beauty of nature around you today. At work, staying focused can help you double your productivity. In your free time, you may enjoy playing a game or doing something fun. However, stay cautious, as there’s a chance of a minor accident—be alert throughout the day. People who believe marriage is only about physical connection are wrong. Today, you’ll experience the deeper meaning of true love. Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes today to bring positivity and good energy.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.