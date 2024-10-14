Gemini: You are likely to engage in a sporting activity today that will help keep you physically fit. Businessmen heading out for work should take extra care to store their money securely, as there’s a risk of theft. You may receive surprising news about a family secret. Be cautious, as there’s a chance of losing a friendship today. Completing a long-pending project will bring you a sense of accomplishment. It’s also a good day to experiment with new ideas. However, be mindful, as relatives may cause some strain in your married life. Remedy: Wearing green-coloured shoes can help bring happiness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm.